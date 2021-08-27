West Point woman dies in motorcycle crash

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (ABC4) – A 65-year-old West Point woman has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Soda Springs, Idaho on Friday.

The victim, Susan Brown, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when she swiped a pickup truck towing a horse trailer while exiting a gas station parking lot, Idaho Police say.

Police say Brown was killed on the scene and was wearing a helmet at the time of impact.

Both passengers in the pickup truck were not injured.

The incident occurred at 2nd South Street and S. Main Street in Soda Springs, Idaho. The accident caused a traffic backup on U.S. Highway 30 for about an hour in both directions.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police along with the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou Sheriff’s Office.