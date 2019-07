GRAND COUNTY (ABC4 News) – West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes collected near Moab, officials said Thursday.

The mosquitoes were collected by the Moab Mosquito Abatement District in the Scott M. Matheson Wetlands Preserve.



The agency pulled samples on July 2, and Thursday the samples came back positive for West Nile.

The mosquitos that carry the disease are most active close to sunset. Health officials recommend wearing bright clothing that covers the body and using insect repellent.

