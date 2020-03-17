West Jordan woman dies after being pinned between car and home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A West Jordan woman died Monday night after being trapped between a car and a home, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

West Jordan Police say the 43-year-old woman was exiting a car just before 9:30 p.m. near 7500 South and 3200 West when it rolled forward and pinned her against a home. The woman was unable to free herself.

Police say a family member found the woman some time later and called for help.

When emergency crews arrived, she was unconscious. The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

