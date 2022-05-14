WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a stabbing incident that occurred at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday in the area of the 6700 South block of Blue Flower Court in West Jordan is facing multiple charges.

The suspect, who has been identified as 41-year-old Jose F. Moya Jr. of West Jordan, is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and one count of obstruction of justice.

According to police records, when the victim was seated in his vehicle Moya allegedly walked up to his car, opened the door, and began stabbing the victim repeatedly in the chest and abdomen.

The victim was able to fight off Moya and drove himself to a local hospital. The victim suffered serious wounds that required immediate surgery. His current condition is considered serious but stable.

As noted by West Jordan Police Department (WJPD), Moya lived nearby where the stabbing took place and returned home bloody with cuts on his hands. Family members were concerned and called the police as Moya had recently suffered a mental health emergency.

After arriving on the scene, officers determined that Moya was related to the Blue Flower Court stabbing incident and took him into custody.

Moya was then taken to a local hospital and was treated for the wounds he sustained in the incident.

Police records state that Moya and the victim did not know one another and that the attack was a random act of violence.

At this time, Moya has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.