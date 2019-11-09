West Jordan school threat comes after Secret Service study on school shootings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – West Jordan police say a “scheduled” fight between a high school student and middle school could have turned deadly. Some students saw the threat and didn’t think it was right, leading them to report it to the Safe U-T app.

It was all over social media according to police. A 15-year-old Copper Hills High School student claiming he was going to shoot a Sunset Ridge Middle School student after a fight Thursday.

Police reacted quickly to the threat made arresting the boy and taking him to a juvenile detention center.

Robyn Moody is a parent of a Copper Hills High School student. She said, “You don’t ever think it is going to be yours. You always think that it is somewhere else. It’s never going to be my kid’s school.”

The threat comes after a study conducted by the Secret Service stating most students who committed deadly attacks over the last decade were badly bullied.

“These kids who are being bullied finally get to the point they’ve had enough that they snap,” said Moody.

The report is considered the most comprehensive review of the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Centers conducted since Columbine.

It found the majority of deadly school shootings were preventable.

Secret Service says some of the identifiers parents, teachers, and school administrators should pay attention to in a possible attack include:

Students absent before an attack

Treated poorly by peers in person and online

Fixated on violence through the media

On Friday, West Jordan police say they don’t believe the 15-year-old boy who made a threat had access to a gun but felt the threat was serious enough to arrest the boy.

