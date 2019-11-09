West Jordan school threat comes after Secret Service study on school shootings

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – West Jordan police say a “scheduled” fight between a high school student and middle school could have turned deadly.  Some students saw the threat and didn’t think it was right, leading them to report it to the Safe U-T app.

It was all over social media according to police. A 15-year-old Copper Hills High School student claiming he was going to shoot a Sunset Ridge Middle School student after a fight Thursday.

Police reacted quickly to the threat made arresting the boy and taking him to a juvenile detention center.

Robyn Moody is a parent of a Copper Hills High School student. She said, “You don’t ever think it is going to be yours. You always think that it is somewhere else. It’s never going to be my kid’s school.”

The threat comes after a study conducted by the Secret Service stating most students who committed deadly attacks over the last decade were badly bullied. 

“These kids who are being bullied finally get to the point they’ve had enough that they snap,” said Moody.

The report is considered the most comprehensive review of the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Centers conducted since Columbine.

It found the majority of deadly school shootings were preventable. 

Secret Service says some of the identifiers parents, teachers, and school administrators should pay attention to in a possible attack include: 

  • Students absent before an attack
  • Treated poorly by peers in person and online
  • Fixated on violence through the media

On Friday, West Jordan police say they don’t believe the 15-year-old boy who made a threat had access to a gun but felt the threat was serious enough to arrest the boy. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

War Dogs Sweeps 300×250

Latest News Videos

Man uses battle ax to fend off home invader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man uses battle ax to fend off home invader"

Kindergartner surprised by returning Military dad

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergartner surprised by returning Military dad"

Woman damages hand sewing dresses for young girls in need, has no plans of stopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman damages hand sewing dresses for young girls in need, has no plans of stopping"

Officials awaiting funding for device that could save officer's lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials awaiting funding for device that could save officer's lives"

New suicide prevention bill hits home for one Lehi mother

Thumbnail for the video titled "New suicide prevention bill hits home for one Lehi mother"

Only Child, could be at higher risk for Obesity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Only Child, could be at higher risk for Obesity"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories