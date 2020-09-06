West Jordan Police mourn passing of decorated K-9 officer

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – After seven faithful years of dedication to the people of West Jordan and after removing numerous criminals and drugs from city streets, West Jordan K-9 officer Duke passed away over the weekend.

West Jordan Police say Duke began his service as a K-9 officer back in 2013 and had more than 1,100 deployments over his career before he was retired last year.

Duke was a nationally recognized, highly-trained K-9 officer that won numerous awards and trophies both on a local and national level, and was instrumental in apprehending dangerous fugitives and protecting the lives of the police officers he worked with.

West Jordan Officer Smith is commended for Duke’s training and deployment of Duke.