WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The West Jordan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual wanted in a mail theft case.

Courtesy: West Jordan PD

According to police, the individual is needed for questioning regarding a mail theft at the Embarc Apartment complex, officials say the community mailboxes were also damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact dispatch at 801-840-4000 reference case 20H006674.