West Jordan plane crash victim remembered as son’s advocate

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – It has been almost a week since a small plane crashed in West Jordan. Four people died that day, including Mary Quintana.

She is the homeowner inside her home as the plane came crashing down. But for those who know Mary Quintana, they will not remember her for the horrible way she died, but the way she advocated for her only child.

Felix Salazar has worked with Chris Quintana for a few years now and in turn, with Mary.

Salazar remembered, “Mary’s life is really was a story of a Mom’s love for her son.”

Mary Quintana’s family, friends, and community will remember Mary as a wonderful woman and a fierce advocate for Chris. Chris has very specific struggles due to a traumatic brain injury. But despite the challenges Chris faced, his mother wanted his life to be full.

Salazar said, “Chris is an incredible man, and Mary’s big thing was she wanted him to be independent and to some level independent of her.”

Felix Salazar leads the Adult Youth Services at DDI Vantage. The team works with children and adults with special needs. They spend time with their clients, creating individual plans to help them live independent lives. Mary chose DDI Vantage to work with her son.

DDI Vantage Executive Director Jennifer Kelsey saw first hand Mary’s work to make sure Chris got everything he needed. Kelsey said, “She just advocated for him and made sure the items that we were doing with him, besides helping him learn how to live independently, he was doing things he wanted to do and having fun.”

Salazar added, “Mary’s main concern was that Chris be able to live on his own when she was gone.”

Mary Quintana accomplished her goal. Her son has family and DDI Vantage to continue to help him lead a life filled with everything she wanted to be there.

Salazar said, “When you look at Chris, and you meet Chris, you see his Mom. You see Mary. And now, he has a Guardian Angel.”

Learn more about DDI Vantage’s Adult Youth Services.