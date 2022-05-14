WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – At 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, West Jordan Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the 6700 S block of Blue Flower Court.

Police say the victim, an adult man, was taken to a local hospital in a private car, and that he is currently undergoing surgery.

The man is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Officers say they were able to quickly track the suspect to his home a few blocks away, and safely take him into custody.

The suspect is being identified as a 41-year-old man from West Jordan.

Authorities say the motive for the attack is unknown, and that it is also unknown whether or not the suspect and victim know one another.

Detectives are reportedly working to obtain additional information regarding the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.