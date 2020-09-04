West Jordan man dies after being dragged by truck during altercation

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) A 61-year-old man who was critically injured after he was dragged by a truck during an altercation with another man early Friday morning in West Jordan has died.

According to Sgt. J.C. Holt, West Jordan Police Department, the two men had an ongoing dispute and were both inside their trucks near 9300 S. Heather Downs Drive at about 3:30 a.m.

Holt said Robert Holladay, of West Jordan, got out of his truck and opened the door to the other man and started to physically assault him. When the man attempted to drive away, Holt said Holladay either didn’t let go, or had somehow got caught and was dragged.

Holt said a witness who saw the whole thing called police but when they arrived, the only person they found at the scene was Holladay, who was left in the gutter of the road.

Holladay was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died.

Police said they are gathering Ring camera footage to help determine exactly what happened but believe Holladay may have been the primary aggressor in this incident.

Police are aware of who the other man is, but they have not been able to talk to him about what happened since he fled the scene.

Holt said the suspect could face various charges depending on what the investigation determines.

Police are not identifying the victim at this time.