West Jordan High basketball team raising funds to help custodian who lost 3-year-old son in choking incident

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The West Jordan High basketball team is reaching out to help the family of a custodian who lost her 3-year-old son after a choking incident.

“We found out that Britany Lawrence, our head night custodian at West Jordan High School, had her 3-year old son pass away the previous weekend due to a choking accident,” said Mason Sawyer, West Jordan Basketball Head Coach.

The basketball players had already planned to do a “free-throw-a-thon” to pay for their team gear, tournament fees, and spirit packs but instead, they decided to donate any proceeds to Britany and her family to help cover the medical and funeral expenses for her son.

On Wednesday, players and students made a video to post on social media asking the student body and community to donate to the basketball team to help raise even more money for the family.

“We want to raise as much money as we can for this great family,” said Sawyer. “Britany takes such good care of us and we want to help take care of her family’s needs during this difficult time.”

The “free throw event” will take place at West Jordan High in the main gym at 2:30 p.m. on October 6.

Each basketball team member has vowed to shoot and make 50 free throws in 10 minutes. Individuals are being encouraged to make donations using a web-based format through Anython by visiting anython.com/wjbasketball and entering the access code: XYJKSRL.

“It’s always a pleasure to see our Anython programs help in such a big way. These West Jordan students scored big with their recent fall football fundraiser and now this! They have definitely gone above and beyond. We couldn’t be happier to see the results of our programs benefiting this great cause, especially at a time when this family needs their help,” said Susie Carlson, Utah Area Anython Coordinator.

Due to Coronavirus and social distancing restrictions, the public will not be invited to the actual event but there are plans to do a social media live event of the Free Throw-a-thon available for the school student body and public viewing.

For more information, visit www.anython.com.