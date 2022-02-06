West Jordan crash leaves man dead, police investigate cause

News

by: Danielle MacKimm

Posted: / Updated:

WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – On Feb. 5 around 11:30 p.m. a man traveling northbound on Mountain View Corridor rolled his pick-up truck off of the road. 

The 29-year-old was near the area of 8000 South during the time of the incident.

The victim was pronounced dead upon medical personnel arrival, and he was found not wearing a seatbelt. 

The reason for the driver’s loss of control remains unknown. Law enforcement officials believe speed is a factor and they are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were contributions to the crash.

