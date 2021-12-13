UPDATE: Two students detained in West High lockdown, police investigating alleged gun threat

MONDAY 12/13/21 12:54 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A school official says the lockdown of West High School on Monday morning was due to an alleged gun threat posted on social media.

Salt Lake City School District officials say a Snapchat image posted to the social platform was posted by a student at West High. The image in question shows a male holding a revolver in his hands and features a geotag location of West High School.

(West High School)

SLCPD has detained two students in connection with the incident and says all students are safely inside campus buildings at this time.

SLCPD has been on the school campus since 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. Students are still being held until all potential threats are cleared by officers.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will update when more information becomes available.

MONDAY 12/13/21 12:29 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two students have been detained during a lockdown at West High School on Monday.

Police are still investigating the active incident and no other details have been released at this time.

Officials say students were safely inside campus buildings at the time of the lockdown. The school is still currently on lockdown as police continue investigating.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will update as more information becomes available.

Original Story: West High in SLC put on lockdown, police investigating

MONDAY 12/13/21 10:51 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students attending West High School are currently in a lockdown on Monday morning.

The Salt Lake City School District says the students are currently safe inside campus buildings. Three police officers are currently investigating the situation.

No information has been provided on the type of threat that caused the lockdown at this time.

“We’ll keep you updated as we get more information,” school officials say.

Earlier this morning, multiple schools within Box Elder County District moved to online learning amid continued threats made on Sunday evening.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.