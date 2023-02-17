WEST BOUNTIFUL (ABC4) — A West Bountiful man plead guilty Thursday afternoon to hitting two cyclists with his truck, one of whom died.
The original incident happened in July of 2022 when Josh Wayment, 29 at the time, hit a 53-year-old man and his daughter who were riding their bicycles.
The 53-year-old man who was from North Salt Lake died on impact, and the daughter was transported to the hospital in critical condition but survived.
The Bountiful man, Josh Wayment, 30, was originally charged with the following:
- Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death
- Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury
- Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person
- Obstructing justice
- Possession or use of a controlled substance
- Use or possession of drug paraphernalia
- Failure to use the designated lane
Wayment pleaded guilty to both charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, he had originally pleaded not guilty. The rest of Wayment’s charges were dismissed. His sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 31 at the Justice Complex in Farmington.