Were These Planned Parenthood Condoms Designed In Poor Taste?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A condom designed with a saying commonly used with members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is getting mixed reviews from Utahns.

“Choose The Right,” is often a phrase used by members of the Church as a reminder to live a good and moral life. So, you could imagine many people’s reactions when they saw Planned Parenthood had designed a condom with the same phrase to promote safe sex.

The photos of the condom were posted on the Planned Parenthood Action Council of Utah’s Facebook and quickly received hundreds of likes, dislikes, and just as many comments.

The condom was designed specifically for the Summer Symposium of the Sunstone Magazine which runs from July 27-30th at the University of Utah. Planned Parenthood is scheduled to be one of several vendors at the symposium.

Lindsay Hansen Park, Assistant Director for the Sunstone Education Foundation said they wanted to honor and allow its vendors to feel welcome at the symposium and never believed these condoms would cause such controversy.

“I believe their intention was to be tongue and cheek and Mormons have a lot symbols and things they hold dear to them. I wouldn’t consider CTR a scared symbol but it is a symbol important to Mormons,” she said.

She also says they had no knowledge of the design of the condoms and weren’t made aware of them until about a week ago upon which they began to hold conversations with Planned Parenthood about the condoms and working towards a compromise.

The design called in to question the possibility of any trademark concerns. To which the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responded in a statement saying:

“CTR is a registered trademark owned by the Church and its affiliated organizations. We have not given Planned Parenthood permission to use it.”

Planned Parenthood deleted the photo from its Facebook page twice after receiving backlash and responded to the criticism through a statement:

“Our intent was never to offend, but to use the idea of “Choosing the Right,” to spark open, honest conversation about sexual health and contraception. We strive to be sensitive to our community and after listening to feedback, we have decided to remove the photo from our Facebook page.”

Our viewers also had mixed reactions on the condom idea. Some found it to be a brilliant play on words.

Nate Holyoak simply saying, ” It’s awesome.”

While others weren’t so thrilled with the actions taken by Planne Parenthood.

Susan Marshall said, “Parents, young adults, and children associate it with what is right all over the world. And you wonder why your organization spawns so much controversy.”

Steph N Ben Allred added, “It’s pretty tasteless, especially considered that CTR is mainly focused on the primary program, 3-11 years old. Not really the demographic they should be throwing condoms at.”

“I think it’s sorta tongue and cheek to choose the right contraceptive. I think it just depends on where your threshold is for humor and satire and that’s really across the spectrum,” said Hansen Park.

The event planners say after speaking with Planned Parenthood they were all able to come to a compromise and Planned Parenthood decided it would not distribute the condoms at the event.