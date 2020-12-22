Wendy’s employee shot due to dipping sauce debacle, workers say

ST. LOUIS – A “dipping sauce dispute” led to the shooting of a Wendy’s worker in St. Louis at about 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to workers at the fast food restaurant.
Workers said a man in the drive-thru asked for extra dipping sauce with his order and when he didn’t get what he wanted, he shot into the store.
A bullet hit a worker in the back. He is expected to recover.
