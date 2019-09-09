Wendover Police warn of fake $100 bill circulating

WENDOVER (ABC4 News)- Officials with the Wendover Police Dept. are warning to people to keep a lookout for fake $100 bills.

Officials say the fake bill has pink or purple Chinese lettering on them, but other than that looks very similar to the real thing.

“At first glance [the bill] might well be mistaken for the real thing,” a post on the police department’s Facebook page stated. “If you are a cashier, or in a position of accepting paper currency, please use every precaution to ensure the bills received are authentic.”

