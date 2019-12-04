Palm Beach Sheriff: French bulldogs stolen in 2 burglaries

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida’s Palm Beach County are searching for a dog thief targeting a particular high-end breed.

Sheriff’s officials say the first French bulldog reported missing was Arthur. The tan and brown Frenchie was last seen inside a kennel in a home that was burglarized on Monday.

The same day, a black and white bulldog named Natallia was taken from another home about two miles (1.6 kilometers) from the first home that was hit near West Palm Beach.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the missing dogs to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.