KFC and Crocs unveil shoe collaboration

Kentucky Fried Chicken and the quirky shoe brand, Crocs, unveiled a surprising shoe collaboration at New York Fashion Week Tuesday night.

Fashion designer, Me Love Me a Lot, debuted the new shoes as she wore a platform pair to the event.

Introducing the official Kentucky Fried Chicken licensed proprietary footwear made in collaboration with @crocs. Do not eat. Coming Spring 2020. (https://t.co/oYeRikX5lX) pic.twitter.com/bAlyBbwMOX — KFC (@kfc) February 12, 2020

The unlikely pairing will release Crocs with KFC bucket stripes, images of fried chicken, and chicken-scented Jibbitz drumstick charms on top. Although the chicken-scented charms may be enticing to eat, they are not edible.

KFC and Croc fans will have to anxiously wait until the spring to purchase their fried chicken footwear. They will be available on Crocs.com for $60.

KFC says that they are thrilled with their ‘bucket list’ partnership that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on the classic clog.

