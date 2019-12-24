Happy National Eggnog Day!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) (CNN) – December 24th isn’t just the day before Christmas. It’s also National Eggnog Day. The origin of this day it not known, but eggnog is a traditional holiday beverage, also known as milk punch.

Many either love it or hate it. For those who’ve never tried this wintry beverage, eggnog is a sweet drink made with milk, cream, sugar, spices, whipped eggs, and sometimes liquor.

For those who don’t enjoy the drink, celebrate by giving eggnog cookies, pudding, or eggnog flavored ice cream a try!

