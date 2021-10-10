Weekend weather wrap-up: sunny skies, cooler temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday Utah!

We wrap up the weekend with a much nicer and drier day. While we appreciate all of the rain we’ve been getting to help us get out of our current drought, we at least want one day to be dry during the weekend.

Luckily, Sunday will be that day for us! We are expecting to see sunny to mostly sunny conditions through southern and northern Utah. This will be a much welcomed change for us after all of the gloomy overcast skies on Saturday.

We can expect to have less wind as well thanks to the weather system leaving out area.

Our temperatures are going to still be a bit on the cooler side especially in northern Utah. Our highs are going to remain in the 40s and 50s thanks to the cooler northerly flow, while southern Utah will see temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Heading into the evening, we will still be dry and clear which can lead us to see some fog forming during the overnight hours as we cool down. Fog can also be an issue for some Sunday morning as well.

In short, Sunday is going to be a much drier and nicer day to be outdoors in Utah.

