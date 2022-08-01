SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy.

Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We saw some pretty good precipitation totals as Cedar City received almost three-fourths of an inch and St. George saw over half an inch of moisture. Things will slow down a little bit Tuesday down south, but we’ll still have some possible areas of Flash Flooding and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

The shift will come to the north where we will see more moisture hitting the upper half of the Beehive State. Thunderstorms will be very likely in the afternoon and into the evening, so be watchful as you prepare to drive home. Showers and thunderstorms will be in play for much of the state throughout the week, which will be great news for our water needs.

But the news of the day was that Salt Lake City hit 101 degrees, marking the 21st time this year the city has reached the century mark. This ties a record that has been reached three other times — most recently in the last year. With the month of August still ahead of us, it’s a good bet that we’ll be passing that mark very soon. Although with the storms this week, temperatures will be a bit cooler.

Takeaways — Storms will dot the state as temperatures cool down a bit this week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!