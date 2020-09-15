OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have now arrested a man accused of shooting someone in Downton Ogden Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in a parking lot on the 25th block of Grant Avenue.

Police said the suspected shooter ran from the scene. They now say officers found him and called the SWAT team to help make the arrest.

36-year-old Cedric Broadnax is now booked into the Weber County Jail. The 34-year-old victim was taken to McKay Dee Hospital and is in critical condition in the ICU.

ABC4’s Northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to witnesses who were celebrating a wedding during the shooting.

Some people at the wedding had to leave their car in a parking lot until early morning since their vehicle was a part of the crime scene.

Wedding guests at Copper Nickel Events on Grant Ave had no choice but to stay inside after shots fired in the parking lot.

“Just doing the dances and stuff like that and we heard what appeared to be four to five gunshots, really close range,” said Marc Richards, a guest at the wedding.

Marc Richards came outside to see where the shots came from. He believes he saw the man who was shot down next to his pick up truck.

“We’re out here celebrating and things could have changed, in a heartbeat, if it was pointed at a different direction, or something like that, there’s a hundred people in here with kids and we’re just trying to celebrate a wedding,” said Richards.

Police taped off the area and told people at the wedding to find a different way home.

“It’s crazy times, it feels like 2020 just kicked everyone in the butt, every week it seems like there’s something else,” he added.

Richards says the night put things into perspective for him.

“We’ve got earthquakes and COVID, and crazy hurricane-level winds and wildfires and it’s kind of hard, I’ve got family in Oregon and California on evac. orders for the fires,” said Richards.

He says he felt fortunate everyone was able to leave unharmed.

“Honestly, it appears someone else had a worse night and that’s unfortunate, you kind of forget a lot about those things and focus on the moment,” he added.

Even though the night took a turn, witnesses at the wedding party made the most out of their night.