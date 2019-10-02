Weber State University hosts week-long opioid awareness fair

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber State University is working to save lives and stop the addiction crisis with an opioid awareness fair.

The public is invited to the week-long fair held at the Stewart Bell Tower Plaza.

Attendees can learn more about the opioid crisis from various Weber State departments and organizations as well as connect to community resources and health care professionals.

Seventy thousand people in America die every year from opioid overdoses put that into some kind of perspective that’s more than we lose in automobile accidents across the united states in one year that’s more servicemen than we lost during the entire Vietnam Var,” said Frederick Henderson, WSU Northern Utah Area Health Education Center.

Unfortunately, statistics show Utah has higher opioid death rates than the national average.

