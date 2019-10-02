Weber State University hosts week-long opioid awareness fair

News
Posted: / Updated:

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber State University is working to save lives and stop the addiction crisis with an opioid awareness fair.

The public is invited to the week-long fair held at the Stewart Bell Tower Plaza.

Attendees can learn more about the opioid crisis from various Weber State departments and organizations as well as connect to community resources and health care professionals.

Seventy thousand people in America die every year from opioid overdoses put that into some kind of perspective that’s more than we lose in automobile accidents across the united states in one year that’s more servicemen than we lost during the entire Vietnam Var,” said Frederick Henderson, WSU Northern Utah Area Health Education Center.

Unfortunately, statistics show Utah has higher opioid death rates than the national average.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Boy teased for being in school play receives national attention from actors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy teased for being in school play receives national attention from actors"

Something smells fishy, and it might be your local community waters being restocked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something smells fishy, and it might be your local community waters being restocked"

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Beverage cart goes berserk at O’Hare Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Beverage cart goes berserk at O’Hare Airport"

Breast Cancer Suvivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast Cancer Suvivor"

Census Office Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Office Opening"

Seeking Volunteers To Help Protect The Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seeking Volunteers To Help Protect The Community"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories