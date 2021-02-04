Weber-Morgan Health Dept. catching up on elderly vaccines

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some Weber County residents are breathing a sigh of relief after getting their first round of the COVID-19 vaccines after weeks of delays and technical issues.

Just a couple of weeks ago, ABC4 spoke to Jessie Vigil and her father Robert. Jessie was one of many residents struggling to get on the vaccination waiting list for the Weber-Morgan Health Department after it experienced technical difficulties. On Wednesday night, Robert got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“It was so simple and easy and the people were so nice,” says Robert.

Jessie looks after her 85-year-old father and says when she couldn’t get him in for an appointment earlier, she felt like she failed him. Now…

“I’m ecstatic! It’s getting back to normal, it’s a step in the right direction and now I can’t wait to get my first shot!” exclaims Jessie.

Robert says the process was simple and he hasn’t had any side effects. He will go back at the beginning of March for his next dose.

ABC4’s Northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro asks Robert, “what’s the first thing you want to do when you’re fully vaccinated?”

Robert adds, “when I’m fully vaccinated, go to Wendover!”

According to Weber-Morgan Health Department officials, they aren’t caught up on appointments just yet, but the process is going smoother than it was a few weeks ago. There are still about 16,000 elderly residents on the waiting list.

“Now there’s hope, that’s the main thing,” says Jessie.

Robert and Jessie encourage others to get the shot, if they are able to, to hopefully slow the spread and get back to a more normal way of living.