WEBER, Utah (ABC4) – On April 21 the Weber Fire’s Wetland division deployed E464 and a full crew to assist in the containment of the Crooks fire just south of Prescott, Ariz. that has engulfed over 2,000 acres of land.

According to The Daily Courier of Prescott, Ariz. the fire began on April 18. At this time, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation but brush, ponderosa pine, and mixed conifer trees continue to burn.

An official statement released by an Incident Management Team noted that with increased fire activity and growth, firefighters have been forced to implement “forced protection where applicable and safe.”

The release continued, describing the fire as burning in “continuous, thick, dry, dead, and down fuels in very rugged terrain… Erratic winds and fire behavior are making conditions hazardous for firefighters. Firefighter and public safety is the number one objective.”

The town’s Incident Management Team initially assigned 342 personnel to fight the fire, who will now be joined by Utah’s Weber Fire crew.