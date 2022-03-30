WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Three people have been hospitalized after a crash involving a pickup truck and a commercial box van on Wednesday.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near 1300 S 4700 W in an unincorporated area of Weber County.

Officials say three people were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment. One person is currently in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Weber Metro CRASH Team.

The victims’ identities are not being released due to the active investigation.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.