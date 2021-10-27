Weber County Sheriff’s Office wins big at state award ceremony

OREM, Utah (ABC4) - A new engineering building is coming to Utah Valley University thanks to a hefty donation from two co-founders of the sofware company, Qualtrics.

Scott M. Smith and Karen Smith donated a $25 million gift to help fund UVU's planned engineering building. The addition of this building comes in response to the state's need for higher education to increase the number of engineers and computer scientists in Utah's workforce, a press release says.