Sheriff’s Office continues search for Weber County woman who disappeared during wind storms

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has put out a new missing person’s poster for a woman who disappeared 6 weeks ago in an effort to help keep the search for her active.

29-year-old Shelby Campbell was believed to have hiked up into the North Ogden Divide Trailhead on September 8, the day Davis County and the rest of Northern Utah had a massive wind storm that damaged homes and toppled and uprooted trees from Logan to Utah County.

Authorities found her car at the trailhead entrance but Shelby has not been seen since.

Family members tell ABC4 they are hoping anybody who was on the mountain that day — who might have seen Shelby, or could share what weather conditions were like — will come forward. Any information at this point, they say, is helpful.

Search crews from Weber County spent days, with helicopters and drones by air and teams canvassing by foot, looking for Campbell. That search has been called off, but family members and volunteers say they will keep searching until they find closure.

After a couple of weeks, speculation grew over what has happened to Shelby. It is known that volunteers continued to search for her, and the sheriff’s office has not had any recent updates in the case.

Shelby is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She was last see in Roy wearing a jacket, pants, hat and had a hiking backpack.

If anyone has any information that can help Weber County Sheriff’s locate Shelby, you are asked to call 801-778-6600.