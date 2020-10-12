Weber County Sheriff dispatchers featured on ABC’s ‘Emergency Call’

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has been ancipiting the release of a new show airing on ABC called “Emergency Call,” and for a good reason.

Emergency Call, an American unscripted series hosted by Luke Wilson features dispatch centers from Ogden as well Austin, Texas, New Orleans, Louisiana, Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Wasilla, Alaska.

On Monday, the show featured local dispatchers with WCSO who took calls ranging from a man whose phone had exploded to a woman got a spatula stuck in her throat during an accident in her home.

The show featured two of Weber County Sheriff’s dispatchers, Shiloh and her husband Justin. The two, who met at work, have been married for 7 1/2 years and have a 3-year-old daughter.

Shiloh says it’s a blessing they can talk to each other about the stress of their jobs and know that each other will understand.

The show continues with Shiloh taking a call from a frantic father whose 2-year-old daughter has been missing for 45 minutes. Shiloh works to keep the man as calm as possible but the confusion and panic in his voice make for some very tense moments.

The mood in the dispatch center shifts to concern and becomes emotional as they can’t help but imagine this happening to their own family.

Visibly shaken, Shiloh processes the high emotions of the call that she says hit her right in the heart, hitting too close to home.

The show first aired on Sept. 28 and has 10 episodes. It can be watched on ABC channel 4 every Monday night at 9 p.m. and streamed on HULU every Tuesday.