Weber County releases bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting in Ogden

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber County Attorney’s office released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in Ogden on October 27th.

The footage may be be disturbing. The officers fire five shots.

The Attorney’s office said officers responded to a call that a man had threatened to kill himself with a shotgun. When they arrived, they say he ran out with a gun in one hand and a knife in the other.

Surveillance video also released shows a kitchen knife and an Airsoft gun were found at the scene.

The 18-year-old man identified by police as Gavin Johansen had non-life-threatening injuries and has now been charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer among other charges.

You can watch the video and listen to the 911 recording below. The video in its entirety is age-restricted by Weber County.