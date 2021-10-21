Weber County inmate dies while in custody

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate that was in custody at Weber County Correctional Facility has passed away.

According to a press release, the individual was in the care of an area hospital at the time of their passing.

Police say the inmate had extensive pre-existing medical conditions and the death is not related to COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any more information as the investigation is ongoing.

ABC4 will update this story once more information becomes available.

