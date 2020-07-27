Weber County Fire District helps deliver premature out of town baby

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Weber County Fire District, at the first of July crews responded to an unexpected delivery of a tough little guy named Greyson.

Greyson’s and his family are from California and were in Utah visiting friends. While in Utah the family made plans to take maternity pictures in Eden.

While taking pictures, Vanessa, Greyson’s mother went into unexpected labor at 30 weeks. Crews from Stations 65 and 62 assisted in the delivery and transported mom and baby to the NICU at McKay Dee Hospital where they were told they would be for a while.

Because of his very early arrival, the family was in need of a few essential items. Weber County Fire District employees decided to help the family out by fundraising within the department to provide the family with a car seat, diaper bag, multiple outfits, diapers, baby wash, blanket, and other miscellaneous items, along with some personalized WFD swag and a gift backpack for Baby Greyson’s older sister, Cipriana.

Courtesy: Weber County Fire District

Baby Greyson was transported back to California Friday and is in a hospital near his home.

Below is a message from Vanessa and family:

“Greyson was medically transported back to California yesterday afternoon and I got to go with him on his first flight ✈️. My husband Mark drove the 10 hours straight to California. We are now back in our house and with our Daughter, Cipriana. Greyson has now adjusted to Kaiser hospital here in California and doing well. Now just adjusting to life back in California. We met such amazing people along our journey and want to thank all those at the firehouse for being part of our unbelievable journey. I can’t express enough how appreciative we are to have had such welcoming people come into our lives. Being back in California less then 24 hours we are reminded of how busy southern California is compared to Utah. McKay-Dee Hospital was truly an amazing place for my Greyson in the NICU and will miss all of his nurses, respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners, doctors who cared for him and who we interacted with daily. He chose a great place to call his place of birth, our little “Utah Boy.”

The Weber County Fire Districts message:

To Greyson, you will always be our tough little honorary firefighter and we hope to see you again someday.