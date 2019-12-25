Weber County family surprises dying father with Christmas ride in dream car

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A bittersweet Christmas wish came true for a Weber County family, who surprised their dad with a ride in his dream car as he nears the end of his life.

Pleasant View resident Ashley Hughes shared an emotional post about her father, Steve Porter on Facebook Friday night after doctors told her family their time left with him was limited.

“He’s a Type 1 diabetic and in the past 15 years, he’s been through multiple surgeries, including amputation of his legs. This last year has been a lot more difficult. He’s been on dialysis because of kidney failure and then his small intestine died,” said Hughes.

The news shocked the entire family, including her brother, Alex Porter who describes his father as a selfless, loving, and hardworking man.

“He worked on hardwood floors for 25 years until his health got bad, but he absolutely loved it. He’s been everything that we could have asked for in a dad and he represents everything I want to be in a person. He’s so kind. He never complains about anything,” said Porter.

“He’s one of those dads that would work long hours and I’m sure he wish he could just relax. But the minute he was home, it was play time with us kids,” said Hughes. “He loves golf and volleyball. It was just heartbreaking to watch such an active, athletic, handyman completely deteriorate over the last 15 years of his life.”

Her mother added, “Steve is a musician, so when he had his two fingers amputated, he couldn’t play the guitar anymore. But he still said, ‘It’s okay! I’ll just play the bass.'”

Knowing the power of social media, Hughes and her family asked for help in making one last wish for her father come true.

“If there was one more thing my dad could do, it would be owning a 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle. But since I knew that wasn’t possible, I thought he could at least go on a ride in one before he passed,” she said.

Within two days, they found the Santa to their Christmas wish. Coincidentally, it was Eric Steele, the son of their dad’s best friend who passed away unexpectedly last summer. Steele works at John Watson Chevrolet, where they happened to have the vehicle the Porters were looking for in their showroom.

As their dad was discharged from the hospital for the last time Sunday night, Steele picked him up in a white Chevrolet Chevelle.

“We brought my dad out of the hospital and he thought we’re just going home in one of our cars. He sees the Chevelle and talked about cool it was as Eric was revving it really loud. Then Alex said, ‘That’s what we’re going home in’ and my dad said, ‘Wait wait wait wait wait. Is that really it? Who owns that?'” said Hughes.

She added, “I was shaking and crying the whole time, just to see how excited he was. It couldn’t have been at a more perfect time with the holiday season. I’m really grateful for the timing of this. I just know without everybody’s help and support, things like this just can’t happen.”

Porter said the memory from the car ride is something he’ll never forget.

“He told Eric that he was going to say hi to his dad in heaven for him,” he said.

As his dad nears the end of his life, he and his siblings just want their dad to know one thing.

“We love him so much and appreciate everything he’s done for us,” he said.

