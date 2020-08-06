Weber Co. UNFAIR kicks off

OGDEN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – The first event started this morning with the Junior Livestock. Because of COVID-19, there are only four main events this year but they are following recommendations from the health department they have signs saying “masks required”.

Junior Livestock, the rodeo, Indian Relay Races, and a concert Saturday night are the only events this year.

“We have to make a lot of hard phone calls to people, our derby producer, we usually have a petting zoo that comes every year,” said Events Manager, Ashton Wilson.

A controversial event is the Indian relay race because of its name. But the president of the association says he doesn’t feel the need to change the title of the event.

“We take pride in our identity and with that identity, we have the right to name our horses, name our families,” said Calvin Ghostbear, President of Horse Nation Relay.

Another challenge for the 2020 Weber Co.UNFAIR is having just a handful of volunteers, according to the manager of events.

“A lot of volunteers are retired, older people so they’re at risk,” said Wilson.

The Jr. Livestock events are crucial, according to fair leaders, some of these kids have been preparing for it since last fall.

“They’ve put so much work into this, all season long, this is their finale, this is their super bowl, this is their payday,” said Brian Douglas the head of the Jr. Livestock.

Fair leaders say they’ve been working closely with the health department to make sure the fair happened this year.

“This part of our society is dwindling, it’s starting to become less and less agriculture, this is important to get us back to our roots,” said Douglas.

Events will go on through the weekend. For more information go to webercountyfair.org