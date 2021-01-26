Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9, Midas

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new member to its K-9 team.

Meet Midas, a year-and-a half old Fox Red Labrador. Midas is training as an explosive detection dog.

“We have a very well rounded K-9 unit that serves the citizens of Weber County,” says Lt. Cortney Ryan of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan says Midas is a great addition to the K-9 team which now consists of two dual certified, drug and apprehension dogs, one single purpose narcotics detection, one electronic detection and now an explosive detection dog.