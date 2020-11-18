Weber Co. Sheriffs arrest photographer for rape, looking for victims, community ‘not surprised’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate potential victims of a Weber County photographer after arresting 58-year-old Russell “Rusty” Scott Healey. An investigation is now underway.

In Ogden, ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro searched on her phone for ‘photographers nearby’. Rusty Healey’s business is one of the first to show up. Jordan arrived at the address listed online and found no photography establishments.

“He met me when I was pretty vulnerable, he met me at an AA meeting,” said Tricia Callahan.



Healey is booked at the Weber County Jail on object rape and sexual abuse charges. Weber County Sheriffs say they believe he used his status to manipulate and prey on his victims.



“He had gone off saying he has his own studio and he does all these nice pictures and he’s done it for years,” said Tricia.

Tricia says just a few months ago, Healey told her he could take boudoir pictures but wanted something in exchange.

“To kind of suggest that you could do favors for him, to get free pictures is not professional at all,” she added.

Several people are speaking out on social media and sharing their experiences with the photographer. Tricia says she hopes other possible victims share their stories with officials.



“You have power in your words, when I had mine I was very young and now I’m a 28-year-old woman and if anybody has to experience that no matter what age or no matter what they’re going through, you have the power right now,” she added.

Paige Berhow is a retired Riverdale Police Officer and had run ins with Healey decades ago.



“We knew of him, and I did have dealings with him in the city related to his restricted status was at that time as being on the sex offender registry,” said Berhow.



Berhow says she wasn’t surprised to hear of his arrest.



“Consistently, he has used his photography business as a way to pray on vulnerable women,” she added.



The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman reported she “won” a photoshoot with Healey and was sexually assaulted.

“His little boxes that he used as “win a free photoshoot” I threw them away, whenever I saw them,” said Berhow.

Berhow says he set up these boxes in businesses around the area.



Berhow also says many people in the community knew of Healey’s alleged behavior.



“A lot of people knew what was happening and a lot of people didn’t say anything,” said Berhow.



Both Tricia and Berhow want possible victims to speak up and ask for others to not shame individuals going through it.

“There’s resources. YCC has victims advocates that can help you through the whole process, the county attorney’s office has a victims services department that can help you, there are women like me, who will help you,” said Berhow.



If you have something to report on Healey, contact your nearest local law enforcement agency, or the Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office and reference the case number 20WC22217.

Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100

