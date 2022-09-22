FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.

Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, 2022 to two terms of one to 15 years in Utah State Prison to be served consecutively, as well as the completion of sex offender treatment prior to being paroled.

Swain’s crimes date back to Jan. of 2021 when he reportedly hid a recording device in the bathroom of a 12-year-old girl’s home in Ogden. Swain later admitted that he had strategically placed the recording device in the bathroom to watch the young girl shower on three separate occasions. Following this incident, Swain was booked into Davis County Jail on charges of voyeurism, obstruction of justice and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Just over six months later, in Aug. of 2021 a probable cause statement that was released concerning Swain’s most recent charges stated that he had additionally sexually violated the victim while she was sleeping.

After becoming aware of the three additional counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child that had been tacked on to his list of charges, Swain threatened to commit suicide and retrieved a handgun from his home. Soon after, he was detained by Ogden Police and committed to a local hospital before being released.