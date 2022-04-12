DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police have removed a weapon from the campus of Draper Park Middle School on Tuesday.

School officials were alerted to the incident after a student reported the weapon using the SafeUT mobile app.

In a letter sent to students’ parents on Tuesday, the Canyons School District says after receiving the tip, resource officers immediately investigated the incident.

The student involved has been located and the weapon has been safely removed at this time, officials say.

“It is not believed the student intended to do any harm, but the incident did cause concern among the small group of students who were shown the weapon in private.”

No arrests have been made, although Draper Police may conduct a separate investigation to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

School officials maintain there was “no threat to the school,” saying:

“To be clear, there was no threat to the school — but an alert student responsibly used to the SafeUT mobile app tip line to report what he had seen at school. We applaud the actions of this student and encourage others to continue to say something if they see something. This is how we keep our schools safe — by working together.

The SafeUT mobile app allows users to speak with licensed counselors about concerns involving students, parents/guardians, and educators.

The app also allows users to submit “confidential tips online and in-app on topics including: bullying, threats of violence at school, and emergencies.”

“Your student’s safety is our No. 1 concern, and we greatly appreciate the student who used SafeUT to bring this issue to our attention,” school officials say. “We continue to encourage all students to say something if they see something.”