Weak storm closes out weekend–just a taste of storms to come

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – A weak disturbance brought a few flurries to Northern Utah to close out the weekend and beginning of the work week. Light snow will continue into the overnight in the Northern Mountains Sunday, with a few lingering snow showers in the valleys. The Monday morning commute should be approached with caution due to temperatures and untreated surfaces could become slick with a skiff of snow. A trace to two inches is possible through Monday mid morning.

Eastern Utah has had strong inversion conditions, and even with winds mixing behind our passing cold front, inversion conditions are still trapping cold air on the valley floor. Eastern Utah could see patchy fog and temperatures will struggle to get to the mid and upper 20s Monday. Southern Utah has clearer skies with temperatures dipping into the teens and 20s overnight, but partly cloudy skies to kick off the work week.

In Salt Lake City, high pressure will briefly take control Monday afternoon and Tuesday, with an active storm pattern settling in for the latter half of the work week. Snow will arrive again Wednesday evening, with a series of disturbances bringing the chance of snow through next weekend. For updates, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast 8 years in a row.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Pinpoint Weather Forecasts

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Snowstorm coats northern Utah roads on New Year’s Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowstorm coats northern Utah roads on New Year’s Day"

Winter storm watch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter storm watch"

Weather School - Upland Terrace Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather School - Upland Terrace Elementary"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"
More Weather

Latest News Videos

TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR

Thumbnail for the video titled "TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR"

Elmira teenager saves man from burning car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elmira teenager saves man from burning car"

911 call: Teen saves neighbor from car fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 call: Teen saves neighbor from car fire"

Missing 17-year-old hiker found alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing 17-year-old hiker found alive"

SLC school district considering late start time for high schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "SLC school district considering late start time for high schools"

Protesters occupy Washington Square Park, standing with homeless population

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters occupy Washington Square Park, standing with homeless population"
More Video News

Don't Miss