Weak storm closes out weekend–just a taste of storms to come

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – A weak disturbance brought a few flurries to Northern Utah to close out the weekend and beginning of the work week. Light snow will continue into the overnight in the Northern Mountains Sunday, with a few lingering snow showers in the valleys. The Monday morning commute should be approached with caution due to temperatures and untreated surfaces could become slick with a skiff of snow. A trace to two inches is possible through Monday mid morning.

Eastern Utah has had strong inversion conditions, and even with winds mixing behind our passing cold front, inversion conditions are still trapping cold air on the valley floor. Eastern Utah could see patchy fog and temperatures will struggle to get to the mid and upper 20s Monday. Southern Utah has clearer skies with temperatures dipping into the teens and 20s overnight, but partly cloudy skies to kick off the work week.

Snow settling in to Big Cottonwood Canyon. Big flakes & coating the road. This weak system will bring 4-8” to our northern mountains.



Drive safely. Most valley locations will see a trace to 2” through tomorrow morning.



More to come too—I will see you @abc4utah news #utwx pic.twitter.com/OPQ3vwIyJS — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) January 5, 2020

In Salt Lake City, high pressure will briefly take control Monday afternoon and Tuesday, with an active storm pattern settling in for the latter half of the work week. Snow will arrive again Wednesday evening, with a series of disturbances bringing the chance of snow through next weekend. For updates, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast 8 years in a row.