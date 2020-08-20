‘We want to build more stores’: Utahns could see up to 8 new or remodeled liquor stores throughout the sate

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utahns can expect to see up to eight new or remodeled liquor stores throughout the sate in the coming months and years.

According to the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, UDABC, there are currently two liquor stores being built in Utah, Farmington, and Saratoga Springs, with the hope to start construction and remodels on others.

Terry Wood, Director of Communication and Public Information with UDABC tells ABC4 News they expect the stores in Farmington and Saratoga Springs to finish construction in late October or early November of this year.

Farmington

Saratoga Springs

The Saratoga Springs location is near the new Costco in and the Farmington location near the Drivers License/Highway Patrol headquarters in Farmington.

Wood said there is a new Sugarhouse location in the “early stages” of the planning process. He said the new location will replace the current one. There are also plans to build a new store in Taylorsville. Wood said the state recently acquired a plot of land on the south-west side of where the American Express Building State Office was.

The Foothill Blvd. location has plans for remodeling and will almost triple its current size, and the Redwood Road store in West Valley will be moving further west.

The UDABC is also working to get budget approval on a new Downtown Salt Lake City location located on Broadway and Edison Street and is considering a Sandy store too.

“We want to build more stores,” Wood said. Budget and contract approval for all state liquor stores need to be approved by the Utah Legislature.

When the Farmington and Saratoga Springs stores are finished Utah will have 50 State Liquor Stores, Terry added.