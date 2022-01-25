‘We stay strong’: local Tongan finally able to talk to family after tsunami hits island nation

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Tongans living in Utah have finally been able to get ahold of loved ones back on the island nation. 

Soane Afeaki said he waited nine days to be able to hear his sister’s voice and see her face.

He said she reassured him over and over again that she was okay.

This is the aftermath of the volcano turned tsunami that has caused volcanic ash to cover the entire country.

Afeaki said he is focused on helping any Tongans, not just his family, who need help. “I am going to try my best to help out whatever I can do,” said Afeaki.

Afeaki said his sister had to call him using a satellite phone, and that they were able to video chat after some of the internet had been restored. 

He added Tongans need to have resiliency, saying “It is our faith. If we stay strong we will keep our family. Stay strong.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories