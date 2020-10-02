‘We just can’t wait to hold him’: Father of Terran Butler on his way to Oregon to be reunited

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Timothy Butler left Thursday evening from Millcreek headed to Coos County, Oregon to be reunited with his six-year-old son Terran Butler. He hopes to reach him by Friday morning.

“It’s very hectic right now,” said Butler. “All we can think about is getting to Terran.”

The child’s been missing since Saturday when Unified Police say his mother Emily Jolley took him during a supervised visit.

“We know he’s confused, and probably a little bit afraid,” said Butler. “We just can’t wait to hold him, and again let him know he’s safe.”

For the past nearly five days, authorities tracked the whereabouts of Jolley, Terran, and another woman named Bonnie Jackson.

Police issued an Amber Alert due to Jolley and Jackson’s ties to the extremist group Sovereign Citizens.

Investigators caught up with the pair and Terran Thursday more than 14 hours away.

“This afternoon in Coosbay County, Oregon their sheriff’s department located the vehicle that we have been searching for all day,” said Sgt. Melody Cutler of the Unified Police Department.

The vehicle was a blue 2015 Honda Civic with Utah license plate X371WW.