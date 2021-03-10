We have the list of happiest cities in the US, so did Salt Lake make the cut?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Saying “no” is hard to do. In a perfect world we’d be able to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked, but in reality, work, family and other obligations mean that saying no is a necessary evil. According to a paper published in the Journal of Consumer Research, saying no to everything from daily distractions to after-work plans can help you achieve goals faster and grant yourself the space and recovery time you need. So how do you do it in a nice way? Reagan has tips for us this morning.
- Plus, the list of happiest cities in the US just came out, so did Salt Lake City make the cut? Personal finance site WalletHub analyzed more than 180 of the country’s largest cities across 31 “indicators of happiness”-including depression rates, income growth, and leisure time. And as it turns out, you may want to pack your bags and head to Fremont, California or Madison, Wisconsin if you’re looking for a change. We have the entire list!
- Finally, the obituary that’s gone viral for all the right reasons. A Nebraska woman wrote her late husband’s obituary in hopes to capture his legacy and leave a lasting impact. Crystal Sauser and Eric Sauser were married for 13 years. The 43-year-old dental technician — who was dad to Amelia, 11, Violet, 9, and Benjamin, 5 — died Feb. 26 after a nearly two-year fight with cancer. Crystal wrote this about her late husband: “Eric loved, in this order, his smoking hot wife, his brilliant kids and family, his many friends, the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Chiefs (before being a Chiefs fan was cool), the Huskers, Liverpool Futbol, QT iced tea, Adidas sneakers, fishing, backpacking, hiking, hunting, and any old Chevy he saw on the road. We are not positive, but we think the cause of death was either leukemia or more likely being ‘dead sexy.’ Eric, we’ve always loved you and miss you already.” Wow. Now everyone in the studio is emotional.
- And finally on GTU, American Girl has released boy dolls. But one blogger says although a good start, the company needs to do more. We’ll explain. Hope you join us for a busy second hour of GTU on a Wednesday.