‘We Care – We Share’: Millers, Jazz to deliver meals to homeless and low-income individuals in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Larry H. and Gail Miller family along with the Utah Jazz will be delivering Thanksgiving meals to homeless and low-income individuals in Salt Lake City for Thanksgiving as part of the “We Care-We Share” meal event which has been going on for 23 consecutive years.

Utah Food Services will prepare over 3,000 Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 23 for delivery and pickup at community resource centers, including the Salt Lake Rescue Mission, Salt Lake Mission, Gail Miller Resource Center, Gerald E. King Resource Center, Road Home Men’s Resource Center and The Inn Between.

Each meal will consist of sliced turkey breast, cubed potatoes, gravy, stuffing with celery and onion, peas and carrots, dinner roll and butter, and cookies.

“We are honored to continue a 23-year tradition of joining with the Jazz organization to provide a Thanksgiving meal to our brothers and sisters who are experiencing homelessness,” Larry H. Miller Group of Companies owner Gail Miller said.

In the past, the Thanksgiving meals were distributed at the Vivint Arena where the Jazz play. Because of COVID-19, the distribution of the meals was done by delivery and pick up for 2020 and it will be again for 2021.

“It is important for us to continue the long-standing service of providing Thanksgiving meals for those less fortunate,” Utah Jazz president Jim Olson said. ““We are all part of this community and mindful of extending our blessings as individuals and an organization. We are very thankful for our partners in this annual endeavor to help feed people and bring some holiday cheer.”

Along with the meal distribution event, the Jazz will host the Larry H. Miller Christmas Concert and Community Sing-Along on Dec. 13. They will also be playing a nationally televised game against the Dallas Mavericks on that day.

The Miller Family bought the Jazz for $22 million in 1985. In 2020, the Millers sold the majority of their shares of the Jazz to Ryan Smith, a tech billionaire and founder of Qualtrics, for $1.6 billion. The National Basketball Association finally approved the sale in December 2020.