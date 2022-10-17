WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One man has died as a result of a fatal crash that occurred in Wasatch County on Sunday afternoon.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says that officers were dispatched to Cascade Springs Drive near State Route 92 at 2:30 p.m. on reports of a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car.

Six agencies reportedly responded to the crash, including Wasatch County Fire, Utah Highway Patrol, LifeFlight, AirMed, State Parks deputies and WCSO deputies.

According to WCSO, the driver of the motorcycle, a man, was pronounced dead on scene, while a passenger on the motorcycle, a woman, was transported to a nearby hospital via medical helicopter in critical condition. The agency notes that no occupants of the car involved in the crash sustained injuries.

WCSO says that Cascade Springs Drive was closed off for several hours while officers conducted an investigation of the crash.