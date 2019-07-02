Ways to keep your pet safe during July holidays

(ABC4 News) – The Utah Humane Society reminding pet owners of firework and summer safety tips.

Both the 4th and 24th of July brings fun, food, and fireworks that can cause harm to pets. Unfortunately, more pets become lost during these holidays due to fearful reactions from the loud noises, the smell of sulfur and bright lights from fireworks.

The best tip is to prevent your pet from getting lost in the first place by keeping them inside.

It’s best to not take your pet(s) with you to watch fireworks and not leave them unattended outside during parties or firework activity.



Utah Humane shares the following safety concerns and tips with pet owners during these holiday celebrations.

Keep your pets on their normal diet:

Make sure your pets do not consume the following items during summer parties: grapes, raisins, garlic, onions, guacamole, chicken wings, cooked bones, chocolate, Xylitol (artificial sweetener common in sugar-free foods), alcohol, sunscreen, insect repellent, citronella or fireworks. Ask your guests not to feed your pet any food other than their pre-approved treats.

Keep pets in a safe area during holiday parties:

Prevent your pet from escaping the house or yard when guests come and go. Prevent your cat or dog from falling out of open windows and do not leave them on balconies or high patios unobserved.

Make sure your pets have current identification:

It is highly recommended that your pet is microchipped in addition to wearing an ID collar. Be sure to keep your contact information updated.

Keep your pet safely away from firework activity:

For pets usually kept outdoors, bring them inside during firework activity. Try to feed and walk your dog before the fireworks begin.

Do a follow-up assessment:

Your pet may remain anxious even after firework activity ends. If your pet is stressed, keep them inside overnight. Check the yard to collect fireworks and party items before letting your pets back outside.

Get additional help if needed/ If your pet suffers from a fear of fireworks:

An anxiety vest may work in some cases—if you don’t have one, try a snug-fitting T-shirt. If you and your veterinarian decide that anti-anxiety medication is needed, give a practice dose of the medication before firework activity to see how your pet responds.

Never share the medication with another pet or give more than the recommended amount.

Find out more at www.utahhumane.org.

