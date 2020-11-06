Wave goodbye to warmth, weather changes ahead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Haven’t you just loved the warm Autumn afternoons and crisp evenings? High pressure has kept Utah fairly dry this Fall, with temperatures climbing above average for days. We’ve seen a stretch of low 70s this week in Salt Lake City, but that chapter will close as we approach the weekend. A potent strong system will bring waves of precipitation to the beehive state, and our temperatures will remain mild, a bulk of that moisture will be rain on Saturday.

Rain is welcome news considering this summer the monsoon season was more of a “non-soon” and drought conditions have worsened for the last several months, Dry conditions have impacted the state and even set another record in St. George.

Just wanted to let you know St. George has had TWO 70+ day streak with bo rain this year. Wow, 2020. I think we're finished with your over-performance. More wet weather this weekend—when? Find out on @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/fGWoLVsuIn — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 6, 2020

Since May 1, St. George has received 2.07″ of rain with 2 inches coming from one storm back on August 24. In fact, during this same time period, the city saw two separate streaks of at least 70 consecutive days or more of no measurable precipitation, a new record. The latest drought monitor for SW Utah places the area in an extreme drought with 87% of the state under extreme drought conditions.

NEW: Exception Drought expands this week with 29% of the state facing it including South Salt Lake County & through Utah County. 87% of the state battling extreme drought, but this weekend storm WILL HELP! I'm all about a series of drought busting storms. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/S6NQMga1wb — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 6, 2020

Speaking of drought, Northern & Central Utah are not doing much better with portions of these areas under exceptional drought conditions with 29% of the state under these same conditions. With a wet winter storm arriving for the weekend set to impact the state, there is hope for a slight improvement in the drought heading into next weeks update. Salt Lake City has been dry, and our incoming weekend storm will help with a few waves of moisture.

Before we even get into wet weather, Friday will bring gusty southwesterly winds and mostly cloudy skies to most of Utah.

