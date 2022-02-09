Water you talking about? Cedar City voting on water rate increase tonight

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – As the weather heats up in Southern Utah, so does the discussion on water.

The Cedar City Council is voting on a possible drinking water rate increase tonight.

“It’s going to be a tiered increase, for our residents as well as our non-residential water users here in the city,” says Gabrielle Costello, the spokesperson for the city.

Costello says the goal of the proposed increase, is to conserve water as the ground water supply continues to decrease. If passed, it would go into effect on July 1, 2022.

“To keep up with operation and maintenance and the cost of water and the demand for water with residents moving here,” she says.

Costello says over time, the tier would increase for residents until 2025 and for others, like businesses and institutions, it would go on for on additional year. Essentially the more water residents use, the more they’ll be charged.

Water was the first topic on St. George Mayor, Michele Randall’s agenda in the State of the City, Tuesday.

She pointed to barrels holding 1,000 gallons of it.

“I want you to know what you pay for 1,000 gallons of water; $1.10… I stopped at the Maverick on the way here and bought this bottle of water for $1.84 so when you think about it you’re getting water for really cheap,” says Randall.

Mayor Randall says residents need to start conserving water, warning locals of the possibility of raising water rates.

“We need to start treating our water like liquid gold,” says Randall.

Iron County, home to Cedar City, is currently in a severe drought according to government data, while Washington County is in a moderate drought.