Water main break leads to flooded street in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A significant water main break was reported Thursday.

The water main break happened at 1650 North Main Street, according to Centerville police.

Police say the water department is on the way and ask everyone to avoid the area as they work to fix the problem.

Police say they are not aware of how many households may be without water as a result of the break.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading: