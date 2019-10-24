CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A significant water main break was reported Thursday.
The water main break happened at 1650 North Main Street, according to Centerville police.
Police say the water department is on the way and ask everyone to avoid the area as they work to fix the problem.
Police say they are not aware of how many households may be without water as a result of the break.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
What others are reading:
- Senator calls plan to collect DNA from migrants ‘wasteful expenditure of money’
- Drug treatment program helps fathers recover: ‘I had to fight to get in here, but it was worth it’
- Water main break leads to flooded street in Centerville
- The Justice Files: Sisters seek closure over murder of Jason Royter
- Utah athletic director apologizes for Ute fan’s vulgar message